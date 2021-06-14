Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded up $9.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.41. 13,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,874. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a twelve month low of $157.78 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,439.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,335,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,731,000 after buying an additional 13,094,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,267,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15,868.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,241,994 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,542,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,601,000 after buying an additional 1,531,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.