Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 148,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

