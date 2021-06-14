Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,280,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the May 13th total of 15,449,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLLSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nel ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

