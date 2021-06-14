Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.67

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

