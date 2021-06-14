NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. NeoWorld Cash has a total market capitalization of $474,263.83 and $563.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

