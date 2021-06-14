Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $495.84 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $495.84 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,285.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.88 or 0.06441213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.33 or 0.01582033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00444390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00689591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00430369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,484,090,718 coins and its circulating supply is 26,680,827,652 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

