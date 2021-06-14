NestEGG Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $506.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $352,784.01 and approximately $506.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001440 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 124.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

