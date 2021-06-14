Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $7.24 million and $1.32 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,051.81 or 1.00116532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

