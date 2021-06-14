Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $489.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.42 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

