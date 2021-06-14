Netrum Price Hits $0.0100 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $21,502.32 and $584.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000074 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.