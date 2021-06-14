Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Down 3.7%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 377.70 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 381 ($4.98). 1,013,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,007,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($5.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.29 ($6.43).

Get Network International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 476.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.99.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.