NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBSE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.22. 119,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

