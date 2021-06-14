NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBSE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.22. 119,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.