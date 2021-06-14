Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $376.39 million and $18.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 377,955,718 coins and its circulating supply is 377,955,154 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

