Neutron (NTRN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Neutron has a total market cap of $161,537.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading



