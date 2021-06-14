New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.12. New Gold shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 119,971 shares.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

