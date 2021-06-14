New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,494,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for 11.9% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 3.27% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $25.91 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

