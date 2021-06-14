New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.65. 198,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

