New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,036.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,543 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 2.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.69. 359,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

