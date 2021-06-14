New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 74,795 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Alliance Data Systems worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

