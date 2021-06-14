New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 47,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of PG&E worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,672,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Tobam raised its position in PG&E by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,213,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in PG&E by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

