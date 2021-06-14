New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Choice Hotels International worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $123.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $123.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.