New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of BWX Technologies worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $554,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

