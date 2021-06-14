New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.81% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

