New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.03 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Woodward worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,089. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.19 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

