New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 35.1% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 193,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,504,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $176.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $178.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

