New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

