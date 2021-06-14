New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of Papa John’s International worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

