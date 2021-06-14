New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 743.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,741 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.75% of Avaya worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

