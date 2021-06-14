New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,797 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.57% of Revolve Group worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE RVLV opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

