New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $131,451,000.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.80 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

