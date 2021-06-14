New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 149,700 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,694,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 372,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 269,996 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

