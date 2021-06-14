New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.19. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

