New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,398 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Robert Half International worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

