New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,444 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Kohl’s worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

