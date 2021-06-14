New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

NYSE MAA opened at $171.55 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

