Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 167,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 65,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

