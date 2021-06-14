Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 679,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Newmark Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

