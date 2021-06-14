NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $330.10

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.10 and last traded at $330.10, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

