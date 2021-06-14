Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1,287.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 463,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

