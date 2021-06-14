Newscrypto Market Cap Achieves $128.89 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and $14.10 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,893 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,245 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.