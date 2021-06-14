Newton (NEW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Newton has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.