Newton (NEW) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Newton has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00159685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00184915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.01038024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.41 or 0.99959688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

