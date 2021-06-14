Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.70. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

