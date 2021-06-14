NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $740,008.04

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $740,008.04 and $257.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00440416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

