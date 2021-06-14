NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $152,508.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.84 million and $152,508.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 39,815,831.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.80 or 0.08833583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,024,186,776 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,954,667 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

