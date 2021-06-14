NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Up 3.7%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. 215,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 288,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 128.88%. Analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

