NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.