NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $34,090.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $34,090.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

