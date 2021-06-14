NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Achieves $455,938.07 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $1,020.00 or 0.02520973 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $455,938.07 and approximately $11,355.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 447 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

