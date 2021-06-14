NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Achieves $460,676.30 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $460,676.30 and approximately $5,821.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,035.23 or 0.02647620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 445 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

